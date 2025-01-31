Baramita teen beaten to death, 40-year-old fiancé being sought

A 16-year-old girl of Barama Line, Baramita, in the North West District died after being beaten allegedly by her 40-year-old fiancé, who is currently on the run.

According to a Guyana Police Force release, Janelly David, a 16-year-old girl was fatally beaten at Barama Line, Baramita, North West District. The incident occurred sometime between Wednesday and Thursday.

The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Eon Moore, who reportedly fled the scene on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in the direction of Five-Star back dam, North West District.

Ranks from the Bara-mita Police Station in Region One accompanied by a medic from Baramita Cottage Hospital visited the scene at about 11.00 hours yesterday. It was observed to be a makeshift camp measuring about 12 feet by 18 feet in length and width.

The teen was found lying motionless face-up in a hammock. She was clad in a peach top and black short pants. Marks of violence were visible on her right eye and what appear-ed to be a swelling at the back of her head.

Enquiries revealed that the victim and suspect were known to each other, and they shared a common-law relationship up to the time of the victim’s death.

A cook whose camp is about fifteen feet from the couple’s camp at Baramita, related that on Wednesday, at about 18.30 hours, she saw the couple and David appeared to be in good spirits and health at the time. The cook also told police that she left her camp and went to Central Baramita and returned at about 10.30 hours on Thursday, when she saw Moore packing his belongings on a red Suzuki ATV that had no registration number. She then asked him where David was and he responded that she was asleep in her hammock. The woman stated that she immediately checked the hammock and observed David lying motionless with visible marks of violence on her face. By that that time, the suspect had already ridden off on the ATV.

A report was made to Baramita Police Station. Ranks attended the scene and transported the teen’s body to the Baramita Cottage Hospital where she was officially pronounced dead.

A manhunt is presently on for the suspect as investigations continue.