Brutus says state conducting surveillance on his activities

Embattled Assistant Commissioner of Police, Calvin Brutus, yesterday accused the state of conducting surveillance on his activities and confronted Special Branch Super-intendent, Prem Narine who was in the vehicle that was allegedly trailing him.

According to the video that was recorded by Brutus and viewed by Stabroek News, the heavily tinted car could be seen following Brutus’ vehicle through several streets around Georgetown.

Brutus randomly stopped and parked on a street and the car stopped behind. He exited the vehicle and walked towards the car and while he was a short distance away Narine also exited and said immediately, “I see you videoing me that’s why I following you…”

“The State of Guyana’s unlawful continuation of surveilling me and my family remains a failure and on Thursday January 30, 2025, the failure took a major blow as none other than the Head of Special Branch Superintendent Prem Narine’s cover was blown. Using his official force issued vehicle PAC 2731 (a silver Toyota Mark X), Prem Narine followed me through several streets in Georgetown. The car is equipped with Blue and Red Lights, in the grill, those were not on as Narine was trailing me. After his cover was blown, he flicked the lights on to make it appear as they were on all along and to give the impression that there was no attempt to conceal his movement but look at the video closely,” Brutus said in his post.

He further highlighted an incident where a police rank had camouflaged himself as a taxi driver at Haslington, East Coast Demerara. He added that the car could be seen driving past his home every fifteen minutes.

The Assistant Commis-sioner was initially charged in October 2024 with 30 offences, including misconduct in public office, larceny as a public officer, and money laundering. He was granted bail totaling $6.2 million. In November 2024, an additional 201 charges were filed against him, bringing the total to 231, with bail set at $16.25 million.