Crabwood Creek labourer dies after pinned by concrete slab

A 47-year-old labourer died yesterday after being pinned underneath a concrete floor that collapsed at Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice.
The deceased has been identified as Ragunandan Singh, called ‘Roy’, a 47-year-old labourer of Lot 40 Grant 1803, Crabwood Creek. The incident occurred at about 08.30 hours.
Investigations revealed that Singh lived with his mother, Eliza Dhanmattie Stewart, called ‘Liza’, a 78-year-old pensioner. She told police that her son left home for work at about 06.30 hours on Thursday and at around 08.30 hours, she was informed that he was breaking bricks from an abandoned house. Singh would usually crush and sell bricks for yard construction.