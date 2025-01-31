Man, 77, choked to death at East Canje

A 77-year-old man was choked to death by a security guard at Goed Bananen Land, East Canje, Berbice on Sunday morning. The suspect was arrested and is in police custody assisting with investigations.

At approximately 10:30 am yesterday, police in Berbice said an anonymous caller reported that he saw a man choking another individual on the road.

A police rank responded to the report and proceeded to Lot 13 Goed Bananen Land, East Canje, Berbice, where he found Pooshandeo Rambaran lying motionless.

Rambaran was transported to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and pronounced dead.

The suspect was identified as a 48-year-old security guard of Adelphi Village, East Canje, Berbice.