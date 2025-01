Blanton Leonard Fidel called ‘Simon’, a 28-year-old farmer from Monkey Mountain, North Pakaraimas, was arrested on 27th January 2025 and charged yesterday with the murder of Edson Edwards.

The police said that the accused appeared, via Zoom, at the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse, where the charge was read to him.

He was not required to plead and was remanded to prison. The next court date is 23rd April 2025 for disclosure of statements.