Paradise man remanded over assault of cop

Anthonio Abrams, a 19-year-old resident of Paradise Village, West Coast Berbice, was arrested on 28th January 2025 and charged yesterday with the following offences:
** assault of a peace officer, and
** resisting a peace officer
Abrams is accused of committing the offences on Police Constable 24889 Dey.
The defendant appeared at Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir and pleaded guilty to both charges but upon his explanation, the Magistrate changed the plea to not guilty. The defendant was remanded to prison, and the matter was adjourned to 13th February 2025 for statements.