Orwellian we are or on the edge? Even if it really is so, perhaps we are not allowed to say. Words are often deemed more offensive or unparliamentary than the actions those words represent. Do not say corruption in Guyana. Do not stand on truth, justice or righteousness for those who stand on lies, injustice and unrighteousness will try to break your knees. Dishonesty, fraud, misconduct and kickbacks are breaking the backs of the ordinary Guyanese people and setting them up for generational poverty but do not say it.

Is Big Brother watching us? Are subjects of an oligarchy to be kept in line? Freedom of speech becomes freedom only for those associating with those watching the ones under surveillance. They have trolls watching social media pages, allegedly. Names written in black books, allegedly. People on blacklists who cannot sing or work or play for the state, but no, do not say it.