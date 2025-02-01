Efforts ongoing to have US catfish ban lifted – Mustapha

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha yesterday said that efforts are still being made to have the US ban on catfish from Guyana lifted.

He was responding to a series of questions from Shadow Minister of Agriculture Vinceroy Jordan when the National Assembly resolved itself into the Committee of Supply to consider the 2025 budget estimates.

Mustapha stated, “The USA Embassy and the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) are working closely with Guyana to restore the catfish operation. We are continuing to submit the necessary documentation.” The Minister went on to say that this effort to remove the ban is “a significant effort on our part because it is the fault of APNU that the ban was put in place in the first place”.