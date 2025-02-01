Grove family loses home to fire

-GFS took an hour to turn up

A Grove, East Bank Demerara family is now homeless after their two-storey house was destroyed by fire early yesterday morning.

The fire, suspected to be of electrical origin, broke out around 8:30 am while the homeowners, Mark and Cynthia Bacchus, were at work.

Cynthia Bacchus, 33, an employee at the Ministry of Education, and her husband Mark Bacchus, a sales representative at DDL, lived in the home with their two children, a 12-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl.

The couple was informed by neighbours that their house was engulfed in flames.

Mark Bacchus told Stabroek News that by the time he arrived home, the house had already been completely gutted. He and his wife lamented that the Guyana Fire Service took over an hour to respond after being called by neighbours.