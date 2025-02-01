Hampshire to have modern drugs bond

The Government, through the Ministry of Health, is set to begin the construction of a modern drugs bond at Hampshire, Corentyne.

The facility will address the growing needs of medical facilities across Region Six and beyond.

A release from the Region Six council said that in preparation for the project, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Malcolm Watkins, led a site visit to the proposed location at Hampshire. He was accompanied by Regional Executive Officer Narindra Persaud, Regional Health Officer Dr. Vineshri Khirodhar, engineer Morvin Budhan, and the contractor responsible for the project.

Once completed, the release said that the drugs bond will serve as the primary distribution hub for medical supplies, not only for hospitals in Region Six but also for facilities in Region Five and other areas.