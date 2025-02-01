Hughes questions sale of prime lands to Ed Ahmad

-CH&PA says its transactions transparent

The Ministry of Housing last year sold prime lands at Ogle and near to ExxonMobil’s headquarters, for $30 million per acre to a local company whose director is controversial United States-based Guyanese businessman, Edul ‘Ed’Ahmad, Alliance For Change presidential candidate, Nigel Hughes, has charged.

Hughes yesterday shared excerpts of the document on his Facebook Page as he questioned how the company was able to get such low rates for prime lands and why the same isn’t afforded to citizens of this country.

“Can CH&PA [Central Housing & Planning Authority] indicate where a citizen can purchase an acre of land in Plantation Ogle near to ExxonMobil’s intended Head Office, from CH&PA for ($) 30M. A house lot in some residential locations exceeds ($)30M. We demand that the Minister with responsibility for CH&PA issue an immediate statement on the authenticity of this agreement,” he stated.