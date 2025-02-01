Magistrate grants defence time to respond to application for Brutus’ bank account details

Embattled Assistant Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus appeared yesterday before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where State Prosecutor David Brathwaite submitted an application under Section 12 of the Evidence Act, seeking details about Brutus’ unfrozen bank account which is reportedly used to deposit his salary.

The prosecutor presented documents related to agreements of sale for land purchases amounting to $21 million and $63 million, respectively. Brathwaite highlighted that a previous High Court order freezing Brutus’ bank accounts revealed sums totalling $440 million, while the money laundering charges pertain to $85 million. A confidential document was also submitted to the magistrate and the defence team.

After reviewing the submissions, Magistrate McGusty allowed the defence the opportunity to respond. As such, the matter was adjourned to February 7th for a ruling on the application concerning information about Brutus’ remaining unfrozen salary account.