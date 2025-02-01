Only 10% of work completed on controversial Tepui pump station contract

-Mustapha tells Parliament

Only 10% of work has been completed on the controversial Belle Vue pump station contract awarded to Tepui Inc despite the advancing of $182m to the company.

This was confirmed by Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha during yesterday’s consideration of the budget estimates in the Committee of Supply.

The assigning of the contract to Tepui has seen condemnation of the government and questions about the integrity of the procurement system considering that the company had never built a pump station and its principal is close to the ruling PPP/C.

The $182 million has been allocated to cover mobilization costs and materials, including timber, as part of the ongoing project. Mustapha yesterday acknowledged the slow progress, but assured the House that the project would be completed by August 2025, despite the delays. “The pump station is still under contract,” Mustapha said.