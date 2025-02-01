Small Business Bureau sponsors 14 entrepreneurs for AgroFest, Barbados

As part of its commitment to supporting small businesses in Guyana and promoting economic growth, the Small Business Bureau (SBB) will be sponsoring 14 entrepreneurs, enabling them to showcase their products and services at AgroFest 2025, to be held in Barbados next month, a Department of Public Information (DPI) release stated on Thursday.

AgroFest 2025 which will take place from February 21 to 23 at Queen’s Park, Bridgetown, is considered Barbados’ premier agricultural exhibition. It is renowned for its vibrant showcase of farming, local produce, and cultural heritage, and attracts agricultural businesses and visitors from across the region.

The sponsored entrepreneurs who represent a variety of industries, including agro-processing, crafts, and personal care products have the opportunity to leverage their participation in AgroFest to promote their businesses, connect with potential customers, and establish key partnerships in the Barbadian market.