Suriname has still not granted promised fishing licences – Mustapha

The 150 fishing licences promised to Guyanese fishers by Surinamese authorities in January 2022, have still not been delivered.

This topic was addressed by Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha yesterday in the National Assembly in response to questions raised by Shadow Minister of Agriculture Vinceroy Jordan, who criticized the lack of progress.

During the consideration of the budget estimates in Parliament, Mustapha reiterated that Guyana had been working to secure the licences, but emphasized that the decision to issue them rested with Suriname. He pointed out that Guyana had received assurances from Suriname’s President and Minister of Agriculture that 150 licences would be provided. However, three years on, Suriname has yet to honour this promise, leaving local fisherfolk in limbo. Mustapha stated that while Guyana cannot force Suriname to issue the licences, his ministry is committed to advocating for the fishermen and ensuring the matter remains on the government’s agenda. The deal for the 150 licences was reached in August of 2021.