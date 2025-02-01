Three confess to murder of Belle West woman – police

Three men have confessed to the robbery and murder of 60-year-old Parbhudai Boodhram, whose body was discovered at her Belle West, West Bank Demerara home last Friday, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum stated.

The suspects currently in custody are Kishan Narine, called ‘Sparka’, a 29-year-old fisherman of Suriname and Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo; Philbert Cush, called ‘Samuel,’ also a fisherman of Vergenoegen; and 40-year-old businessman Rohan Singh, called ‘Alpha’, of Belle West.

Blanhum informed the media that the men were questioned and admitted to their involvement in the crime. Police obtained caution statements and video-recorded their confessions. Additionally, Narine and Cush participated in a walk-through of the crime scene, which was also recorded.