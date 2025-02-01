UG says it has apologised to law students regarding late grade

The University of Guyana (UG) has expressed concern and regret over a recent letter to Stabroek News penned by an anonymous law student complaining of the failure of the Faculty of Law to issue a grade for a course completed.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the university disclosed that through the Department of Law and the Faculty of Social Sciences, it has collectively apologised to the affected students and assured the Vice-Chancellor once again that the series of unfortunate circumstances which have led to this inexcusable situation will be rectified by the beginning of next week.

The letter to the editor had described the situation as not only frustrating but deeply troubling, “as it reflects a recurring problem that disproportionately affects students taking Criminal Law courses.” It also accused the university administration of a complete lack of accountability, noting that students who voice their concerns are often ignored or given vague responses. “Many of us have reached out to the administration for clarification, only to be met with endless runarounds. Even the Vice Chancellor, upon being informed of this issue, was unable to offer any resolution.”