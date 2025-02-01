UK seeking to maximise trade with CARICOM

The United Kingdom wants to explore opportunities with Guyana and the Caribbean region in an effort to maximise bilateral trade relations to enable growth and economic diversification.

According to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, this was the message to Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud, when he received a courtesy call on Thursday from Deputy Director for Trade for Development at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom, Paul Whittingham, who was in Guyana to participate in the CARIFORUM/UK Sub-Committee on Development Cooperation being held at the CARICOM Secretariat. He was accompanied by High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to Guyana, Jane Miller.

Whittingham informed that the United Kingdom is keen on exploring drivers of trade in the Caribbean region to enable growth and economic diversification, as well as strengthening development cooperation and technical expertise to enhance quality and standards. He noted too, that the UK has introduced climate measures for sustainable trade practices, for instance, through a carbon pricing mechanism, while affirming that the UK government is open to assist developing countries in playing a greater role in rule setting at the multilateral level.