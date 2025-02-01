Viral infection in poultry has fallen significantly – Mustapha

The spread of Infectious Bursal Disease (IBH) among poultry in Guyana has, according to the Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha dropped from 55% to 14%.

Addressing concerns raised by Shadow Minister Vinceroy Jordan during yesterday’s consideration of the 2025 budget estimates, Mustapha emphasized that IBH is not a “pandemic,” but rather an endemic condition affecting the poultry sector. It is spread by a virus.

Mustapha also highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the disease’s impact, particularly through training in biosecurity practices, which he believes has been crucial in curbing its spread. Additionally, he pointed to the use of broiler birds and targeted chemical treatments, which are applied after thorough assessments.