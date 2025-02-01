Trinidad police officer guilty of human trafficking

(Trinidad Express) Police officer Valentine Eastman has been convicted on human trafficking charges.

Eastman who was charged back in 2013, was found guilty by a jury yesterday afternoon.

The jurors took less than three hours to return with the verdicts. The matter was heard before Justice George Busby.

Eastman, 63 of Princes Town, faced three charges that between March 3 and 25, 2013, he harboured Colombian women at Princes Town for the purpose of exploitation, in the form of prostitution. They were then carried to locations in Vistabella and Chase Village. He was found guilty on two of these charges.

He was also charged with rape but was acquitted by the jury.

Fourteen witnesses were part of the State’s case, including two of the victims who testified during the trial. The case was prosecuted by attorneys Ambay Ramkellawan and Kyrn Lewis.

Eastman who was represented by attorneys Ravendra Rajah and Aixa Edwards, did not take the witness stand.

Eastman was remanded into custody and will return to court on March 28 for plea in mitigation and for other submissions to be made.