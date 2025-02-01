Trinidad schoolboy shot dead

(Trinidad Express) A 46-year-old man was shot and killed in Belmont yesterday.

In an unrelated incident hours later, a 16-year-old schoolboy from Freeport was ambushed and shot dead in his yard.

In the first incident, police said around 1.30 p.m., Jason Murray, of Layan Hill, Belmont, was doing construction work on a house at Davis Number One, Belmont, when a man wearing a mask emerged from behind two water tanks on the property.

He pointed a gun at Murray and opened fire.

Murray was shot four times and died on the spot.

Residents who heard the gunshots contacted police and officers from the Port of Spain Division Task Force responded, but the killer escaped.

Later yesterday a Form Four student of the Couva East Secondary School, Christopher Beharry, 16, was killed in the yard of his home at Ramlal Trace, Chickland, Freeport.

Police said around 4.55 p.m. the boy and his father were seated in a van and were about to enter the driveway of their home when a man approached them.

He drew a sawed-off shotgun and fired one round which struck Beharry in the face. As the gunman ran off, the boy’s father took him to the Couva Health Facility where he died while receiving treatment.

The murder toll for the year so far stood at 32 last night while the toll on this date last year was 44.