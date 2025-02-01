The deportees who will be coming

If the recent data released by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) regarding non-detained individuals with final orders of deportation is accurate, Guyana is set to receive 1,236 deportees from the United States. It’s important to note that countries often have differing views on classifying deportees as criminals or not. Under the Biden administration, the U.S. extended a more welcoming approach to individuals who entered the country illegally, offering them the option to apply for asylum or temporary protected status. In contrast, the Trump administration empowered the Department of Homeland Security and ICE to aggressively target illegal immigrants in an effort to crack down on unlawful immigration. This marked a dramatic shift from the Biden administration’s expansion of the Temporary Protected Status Program, which allowed over a million people from various countries to stay in the U.S.

While some countries, like Colombia, initially balked at accepting their deported citizens, others, such as Brazil, have expressed unwillingness to cover the costs of repatriation. Guyana’s Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, confirmed last week Thursday that the country will accept its citizens back. This announcement was followed by a call to President Ali by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss the broader issues surrounding illegal immigration.

The details surrounding Guyana’s plans to accommodate hundreds of deportees remain unclear. Questions regarding whether social services are being put in place, whether deportation will result in jail time, and whether the government is preparing to manage the influx of deported individuals remain unanswered. While cabinet members are focused on addressing the 2025 budget, these concerns are at the forefront for many Guyanese citizens who closely follow the news.

In discussing illegal immigration, it’s crucial to consider the current situation at Guyana’s borders, which are porous. Recently, a Cuban national went viral for criticizing Guyanese courts for deporting Cuban nationals who overstayed their visas. Additionally, reports from citizens in the Essequibo region, particularly in areas like Ruby, highlight boatloads of migrants entering the country through illegal channels, often without proper documentation.

On January 29th, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristie Noem announced that the Trump administration had revoked a decision that would have protected roughly 600,000 people from Venezuela from deportation. Some of them are now at risk of being removed from the country in about two months.

With Guyana already receiving undocumented immigrants, and doing its best to manage the migrants who come through established channels, one can’t help but wonder how many of the deported Venezuelans might end up in Guyana. Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn has already stated that Guyana can expect an influx of migrants, even before President Trump announced these deportation measures.

Is Guyana prepared to handle the simultaneous return of Guyanese and Venezuelan deportees, as well as an ongoing flow of migrants? Are the country’s social services equipped to manage this surge in population? Are job banks ready to absorb an influx of people seeking employment? Is the government’s communications team prepared to keep the public informed and prevent fear from spreading? With the police force already grappling with challenges, can it handle the arrival of over 1,200 deported Guyanese, each bringing their own unique skills, attitudes, and experiences? Is the Ministry of Local Government working through the NDCs and RDCs to support this process? Is the Ministry of Health preparing the Georgetown Public Hospital and regional health centres for potential challenges? And is the Ministry of Labour ready to assist those who will need jobs?

One can only hope that the current ministers and opposition members are working behind the scenes to prepare for this challenge. Are schools ready to accommodate more children, whether deported or not? The Minister of Education recently stated that children, regardless of their registration status, qualify for the “Because We Care” cash grant, textbooks, and other benefits. Will the Ministry be able to expand these benefits to accommodate even more children?

Al Jazeera recently reported that, after much discussion, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro agreed to accept 201 deported migrants from the U.S. This group included 110 from California and 90 from Texas, with 20 of them being children. While the White House correspondence labels all undocumented immigrants as “criminals,” the Colombian government did not classify the deportees as criminals, a point noted by the Washington Post.

Given that Guyana often reacts to crises rather than proactively preparing for them, as was evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hoped that those in government, both in the cabinet and the opposition, will preemptively communicate their plan for handling these deportations. By informing the public ahead of time, Guyana can ensure a smoother process when the deportees arrive.