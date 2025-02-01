The art of political survival differs only in personalities, locations and the prices to be paid

Dear Editor,

The recent news of a prominent political personality seeking refuge in the embrace of his former adversary has not just left many shaking their heads in disbelief, but has also sparked profound questions about motives and morality, decency and dignity, principles and pragmatism. The public’s shock at this turn of events is palpable, and rightly so. When faced with serious legal troubles, including allegations of conspiracy and fraud, some politicians grasp at any lifeline – even if it means kissing the ring of those they once opposed.

This calculated move comes as he faces multiple charges, including allegations of fraud and political shenanigans. These are not just serious; they are potentially career-ending. Now, in what appears to be a desperate bid for self-preservation, he aligns himself with the One who can save his skin, profession and liberty.

The timing is particularly telling. As the walls of justice close in, we witness this dance of political expedience – a man now abandons his political birthplace – a party for which he once marched at considerable risk, even taking figurative bullets in its service. Yet here he stands, ready to desert those battle-earned principles for personal preservation. The betrayal is palpable, and no alliteration is intended to soften the blow.

It is a twist worthy of Shakespeare: in a stunning reversal that would make Brutus blush, the man embraces his lifelong political adversary, followed by a lengthy message in a prominent newspaper – just in case anyone missed his reincarnation. The irony is not lost on us- a figure who once marched proudly with and for his people now seeks redemption and forgiveness in his former adversary’s corridors. When legal troubles loom, political loyalty seems as flexible as a rubber band, stretching over old boundaries until it snaps. Will the prosecuting authorities now get the message that he is now our guy, as much as you are?

Some might assume that I am writing about my friend and professional colleague, Mr. James Bond, following his recent political realignment. Any parallels are purely coincidental. In fact, I speak of no less a person than Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York City, who now courts Donald Trump’s favour while facing serious charges of bribery, fraud and illegal foreign donations. The case of mistaken identity proves that the script of political survival plays out the same, from East Coast Demerara to East Manhattan, New York – only the personalities and the price for their reinvention differ.

Sincerely,

Christopher Ram