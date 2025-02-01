The opposition were being just hypocritical during parliamentary debates

Dear Editor,

I’ve had the privilege as many other Guyanese to watch the 2025 Budget debates, and during this highly entertaining broadcast I must admit that I’ve never seen such a clueless Opposition. On the onset it appears as if they are oblivious to reality and scatterbrained. To summarize, they criticized the government for spending too much on infrastructure and on the other hand were proudly vocal in emphasizing that they will build even more infrastructure. If one thing is clear it is simply that the Opposition does not care for development of this country and its people, if it is not done under their tenure, they will discredit it.

Sincerely,

Vinod Harry