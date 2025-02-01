Through the budget debates I’m now clear on the direction Guyana is heading

Dear Editor,

Let me start by saying this year’s budget is truly one that caters for the physical and intellectual development of Guyana and its people. Over the last five (5) days of presentations I’ve manage to watch a number of presenters from both the Government and Opposition.

As such it is my firm belief that many opposition members of parliament were given speeches to read on the day of their presentations, because some were just nonsensical or sounded as though it was generated through artificial intelligence. Mind you, nothing is wrong with utilizing AI, but it must be used in a smart way! It is hard to listen to the word smart and “APNU” being used in one sentence and some readers may find this nauseating.

I am aware that this is an election year, and I’m happy to have witnessed that many ministers and those from the Government benches within our Parliament would have spoken about our gloomy history under the tenure of APNU and the time they called themselves the PNC. As a young woman I’ve heard of the days when people had to line up for food items, I’ve heard of the days when sardine cans had to be buried in the backyard at a good depth before the military or police finds them and charges you! I’ve laughed and cried at the time when APNU increased taxes all across this country even the man who had a horse drawn cart had to pay an increased tax!

There are so many instances I can mention from the lessons learnt by following the presentations from the Government’s side for Budget 2025. I am aware not many like the idea of hearing about what happened or what did not happen, and what they want to hear is what’s going to happen this year! I believe the perspective of these presentations, is to continuously remind the Guyanese populace through the walls of our parliament how we’ve grown and we must never venture back into the dark days under the PNC (APNU).

While the Government members have systematically and thoroughly outlined our past situation, current situation and even insights to the future, the opposition gave us feasibility studies, and juxtaposed ideologies without even supporting (with the exception of Ms.Geeta Chandon-Edmond) this year’s budget! They seem to have all the solutions, yet some presentations were beyond my ability to comprehend. I’ve listened to their leader who was proud about banning food items under the late President LFS Burnham regime, who knew they closed GuySuCo and now have ideas to revitalize that industry? Who condemned roads being built but in the same breath spoke about interconnected highways? Downplayed the GOAL initiative which is serving our nation great benefits by allowing our people from the age of 18 to benefit from education yet some persons under his nose have benefitted from GOAL? He spoke of massive urban development but cannot see a phased approach is occurring through out our nation, and one does not have to study urban planning to understand this concept, on this same matter, the PNC well APNU manages the municipalities of Georgetown, Linden and New Amsterdam. What is their legacy there?

To conclude, I’ve learnt a lesson via our budget presentations for Guyana 2025, it is one that I believe is worth sharing with our nation. The lesson is that we are moving on an upward trajectory, although our tragic history continues to loom over us like a dark cloud, we must be steady and continue to trust the leaders of our beloved Guyana that are working hard in the best interest of our Guyanese population!

Sincerely,

Tanya Niamatali