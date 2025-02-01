Anderson, Looknauth star as Harpy Eagles crush Barbados Pride

CWI Regional 4-Day Championship

By Michaelangelo Jacobus

A brilliant century from Kevlon Anderson and a stunning second-innings five-wicket haul from debutant offspinner Richie Looknauth powered the Guyana Harpy Eagles to a commanding third day 10-wicket victory over Barbados Pride yesterday in their opening match of the 2025 West Indies Four-Day Championship at the Providence National Stadium.

Resuming their first innings on 315/3, Anderson (87*) and stand-in captain Kemol Savory (95*) looked poised for big scores. Anderson took time reaching his third first-class century, getting to the milestone in 29 deliveries. However, he would fall just two balls later, part of a collapse that saw the Harpy Eagles lose six wickets in just over an hour.

Earlier, before Anderson got to his milestone, Savory was heartbreakingly dismissed for 99, agonizingly short of a century. His dismissal signaled the beginning of the end as the innings wrapped up prematurely at 382/9 in 101.5 overs in response to Barbados’ first innings total of 346.