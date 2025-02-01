Back Circle B triumphs on Home Turf as Talibans also advance to final

Georgetown vs The Rest Streetball

The raucous atmosphere at the Back Circle Tarmac, East Ruimveldt, was at its pinnacle on Thursday night as home favourites Back Circle B booked their spot in the final of the Georgetown vs The Rest Street Football competition.

Their dramatic victory over Festival City on penalties sent the passionate crowd into celebration, while Talibans also secured their place in the championship showdown with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bent Street in extra time.

The first semi-final of the night saw home side Back Circle B battle Festival City in a gripping encounter. Festival City drew first blood in the 7th minute, silencing the local crowd momentarily. But Back Circle B, feeding off the energy of their supporters, found an equalizer in the 16th minute, ensuring the contest would be settled from the penalty spot.