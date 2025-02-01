India clinch T20 series v England amid substitute drama

PUNE, India, (Reuters) – Harshit Rana claimed three wickets in his debatable appearance as a concussion substitute to help India to a series-clinching 15-run victory against England in the fourth T20 International on Friday.

Put into bat, India overcame Saqib Mahmood’s three-wicket burst to post a competitive 181-9 following half-centuries by Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. England were 166 all out with two deliveries left in their innings as India grabbed an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

All-rounder Dube was hit on the helmet by a Jamie Overton bouncer and seamer Rana replaced him despite it not being a like-for-like replacement as concussion substitute rules mandate.

“When Dube came back, two overs into the chase, I was told (about being the concussion substitute),” Rana told the broadcasters.

“I have been waiting for this moment to prove myself,” he said of his “dream debut”.

England captain Jos Buttler was not happy with India being allowed to field primarily a seamer for a batting all-rounder, who rarely bowls.

“It’s not a like-for-like replacement,” Buttler told reporters.

“Either Shivam Dube has put on about 25mph with the ball, or Harshit has really improved his batting.

“It’s part of the game. I still think we should have gone on to win the match but yes, we disagree with the (substitute) decision.”

Earlier, England fast bowler Saqib impressed on debut as he began with a three-wicket maiden over to rattle India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium.

India opener Sanju Samson fluffed his pull shot, number three Tilak Varma perished at deep third leg and captain Suryakumar Yadav was caught at short mid-on prolonging his lean patch in the series.

Abhishek Sharma (29) and Rinku Singh (30) propped up India before the left-right combination of Dube and Pandya counter-attacked during their 87-run partnership.

Pandya and Dube smashed identical 53s but India managed only three runs from the eventful last over from Overton losing three wickets in the process.

Phil Salt (23) and Ben Duckett (39) milked 32 runs from the first three overs of India’s seam bowling prompting Suryakumar to employ spin from both ends.

Thanks to their unbridled aggression, England were 62-1 after the first six powerplay overs compared to India’s 47-3.

India struck back through spin as Ravi Bishnoi (3-28) dismissed Duckett and Buttler in his successive overs, while Axar Patel removed Salt.

Harry Brook (51) hit Rana for back-to-back sixes en route to a 25-ball fifty but Varun Chakravarthy turned the match on its head claiming two wickets in his final over.

Brook fell attempting a scoop shot against the spinner and, two balls later, Brydon Carse was snared at deep square leg as India tightened their grip on the contest.

Mumbai hosts the fifth and final T20 Internationals on Sunday, which will be followed by three one-dayers between the sides.