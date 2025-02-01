Leeward Islands Hurricanes trounce West Indies Academy

-Walsh Jr, Cornwall combine for nine second innings wickets

(SportsMax) The Leeward Islands Hurricanes secured a massive 402-run victory over the West Indies Academy on the third day of their round one West Indies Championship fixture at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua yesterday. After beginning Friday’s third day 134-4 in their second innings with a lead of 347, the Hurricanes carried on to post 289-9 before declaring after 64.4 overs, setting the Academy a target of 503 to win.

Shelton Forbes carried on from his overnight 38* to make 53 off 135 balls on debut while Colin Archibald and Jahmar Hamilton made 61 off 60 balls and 46 off 39 balls, respectively.

Joshua Bishop took 3-89 from 21 overs to finish with match figures of 10-174. Mavendra Dindyal and Rivaldo Clarke chipped in with two wickets, each. Hayden Walsh Jr and captain Rakheem Cornwall then combined to take nine wickets and skittle out the Academy for just 100 in 34.5 overs in the second innings, securing the massive win. Walsh Jr finished with 5-24 from 6.5 overs while Cornwall took 4-41 from 13 overs. Justin Jagessar (26), captain Teddy Bishop (23) and Joshua Bishop (21*) were the only batsmen to pass 15 against the spin onslaught from the Hurricanes.

Summarized scores:

Leeward Islands Hurricanes 358 all out in 102.3 overs (Jahmar Hamilton 81, Karima Gore 59, Rakheem Cornwall 49, Kadeem Henry 48, Joshua Bishop 7-85) & 289-9 declared in 64.4 overs (Colin Archibald 61, Jewel Andrew 57, Shelton Forbes 53, Jahmar Hamilton 46, Joshua Bishop 3-89, Mavendra Dindyal 2-38, Rivaldo Clarke 2-53)

West Indies Academy 145 all out in 39.3 overs (Carlon Bowen-Tuckett 34, Rivaldo Clarke 29, Cameron Pennyfeather 3-15, Rakheem Cornwall 3-33, Colin Archibald 2-48) & 100 all out in 34.5 overs (Justin Jagessar 26, Hayden Walsh Jr 5-24, Rakheem Cornwall 4-41).