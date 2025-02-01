Scorpions close in on victory as Volcanoes face uphill battle

(SportsMax) Jamaica Scorpions are on the brink of victory in their opening West Indies Championship encounter against Windward Islands Volcanoes, as they need just nine more wickets on Saturday’s final day in Arnos Vale to secure a commanding win. After another solid day’s work on Friday, the Scorpions—led once again by Jermaine Blackwood—set the Volcanoes a daunting 420-run target before restricting them to 65-1 at stumps. The home side still require an improbable 355 runs for victory, with Stephan Pascal, on 24, and Keron Cottoy, on eight, at the crease aiming to keep their team’s hopes alive.

Resuming the day on 72-1 with a 214-run lead, the Scorpions looked to pile on the runs and put the game out of the Volcanoes’ reach. Though Kirk McKenzie (46) only add 10 more runs to his 36 from overnight before falling to Kenneth Dember, Blackwood once again rose to the occasion with a composed knock of 75, ensuring Jamaica remained in control.

Blackwood, who had already starred with a century in the first innings, struck five boundaries in his measured 109-ball stay. He anchored a crucial 99-run fifth-wicket partnership with wicketkeeper/batsman Daniel Beckford, who remained unbeaten on an even 50. Despite the loss of Brad Barnes (23) and Javelle Glenn (0) earlier in the innings, the Scorpions continued to pile on the pressure. When Blackwood eventually departed with the score at 228-5, Odean Smith added some late fireworks with a brisk 35 off just 30 balls, hammering two fours and three sixes. Smith’s dismissal, along with Jeavor Royal’s (0) quick departure, prompted the Scorpions to declare at 277-7, as they gave themselves ample time to have a go at the Volcanoes batsmen.

Dember was the pick of the bowlers for the Volcanoes with figures of 5-95, while Shadrack Descarte chipped in with 2-36.

Needing a near-impossible 420 for victory, the Volcanoes openers started steadily, as Jeremy Solozano (26) and Pascal put on a 51-run opening stand. However, their resistance was broken late in the day when Solozano fell to Royal, caught by Blackwood, dealing another blow to the hosts’ already slim chances.