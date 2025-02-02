Commemorating Stanley Greaves’ 90th birthday

In commemoration of the renowned artist Stanley Greaves’ 90 birthday, the Sunday Stabroek will be featuring images of some of his artwork accompanied by poems written by him. Today’s painting is COCK OF THE ROCK , 1974….0ils, H. 32 X 48 ins. It is in the National Collection at Castellani House. A note by Mr Greaves follows:

The painting is based on seeing birds on the Kaieteur plateau. The only evidence in the painting is the red orange colour. By not making preliminary studies the composition as it evolved on the painting took on its own momentum moving away from the original idea. This happens very rarely when possibilities for the composition of the painting take command. I do not paint in a free and spontaneous manner and the few such in this painting are only present in a few areas.

This work could be classified as being related to Abstract Painting.

The poems are from my book, HORIZONS, Peepal Tree Press. It won the Literary Prize for a first publication of poems in 2002.

GRASS BIRD (1998)

To see, and know that

a grain of rice, feather

or discarded nail

are fellow mysteries,

as hearing and counting

heartbeats – now and now.

Mysteries they say

are here to be solved,

but solutions become

perverse shrunken shoes.

Aesop made fables

and we learn to see-

as grass birds find seeds,

the waiting mysteries

beneath companion feet.