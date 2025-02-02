CH&PA to build house for ailing Belle West domestic violence survivor

Domestic violence survivor, Shameeza Mohamed, 40, of Belle West, West Bank Demerara, was relieved after she received a Deed of Gift from the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) for a house lot and was told that they would be building her a house.

The lot is located at Stewartville, West Coast Demerara and Mohamed, who was on the verge of being evicted, could not believe the positive turn of events after her plight was highlighted in the media.

She will also be receiving a food hamper from the ministry. The Regional Executive Officer of Region 3, Devanand Ramdatt had also agreed to hire Shameeza to be on the government’s 10-day work programme.