Former government minister Broomes launches political party

-resigns from PNCR

Former government minister, Simona Broomes has parted ways with the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), and yesterday officially launched her political movement, Assembly For Liberty and Prosperity (ALP).

Speaking at the launching held at the Impeccable Banquet Hall in Georgetown, Broomes confirmed her resignation from the PNCR, while emphasising that her departure was not due to any conflict with current APNU leader Aubrey Norton.

“I have officially resigned,” Broomes told reporters in a side interview. She dismissed speculation of a fallout with Norton, asking, “What fallout can there be?” Instead, she explained that her decision stemmed from a desire to focus on social issues, poverty, and other pressing concerns affecting Guyanese communities.