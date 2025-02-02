Four remanded after spate of Corentyne armed robberies

Four Corentyne, Berbice men — including an 18-year-old – have been remanded after they were apprehended by Detectives in Regional Division #6, in connection with a spate of armed robberies.

The suspects were arrested during an intelligence-led operation, led by a Detective Inspector on January 29, 2025, according to a release from the police.

The following four persons were arrested on 2025-01-29, and charged on Friday with the armed robbery of a female on 2025-01-28, at Tain, Corentyne, Berbice.