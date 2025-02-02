GBTI launches MasterCard Executive Business Credit Card

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, on Friday attended the launch of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) MasterCard Executive Business Credit Card.

During his address, Singh said that Guyanese entrepreneurs and corporate executives, more than any other time in the country’s history, are able to, and should be able to operate in an environment no different from those that are enjoyed and accessed by their counterparts around the world.

A release from his ministry said that Singh congratulated the Beharry Group of Companies and GBTI and the Bank’s management in particular on their newest product. He said that he recognized how the Bank has broadened its presence across the country, and how, over the years, it has innovated and grown into delivering a broad suite of products.

Singh called on the Bank and the banking community more broadly, to do more of the same, and to accelerate the pace at which Guyana moves more rapidly towards a fully modern and less cash-dependent financial sector.