Georgetown Chamber bemoans ‘high level of inefficiency’ of NIS

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has expressed its consternation and dissatisfaction with what is sees as the high level of inefficiency in the operations of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

In a release on Friday, GCCI disclosed that it continues to receive complaints from members of the business community, as well as individuals registered with NIS, over the slow pace of conducting business with the agency, inefficiency in administering services, as well as the Scheme’s failure to transition to a digitised system that would allow for timely and convenient transactions.