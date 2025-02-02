Justice Jainarayan Singh passes away

Justice Jainaryan Singh passed away last week at the age of 78.

The former judge retired at age 62, after eight years of service as a puisne judge at the Supreme Court of Judicature, having served from August 10th, 2000 to September 30th, 2008.

He was the son of the late Jainarine Singh and Chandroutie Singh and grandson of Dr Jung Bahadur Singh and Alice Singh.

In offering condolences, Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC said “No doubt, Mr. Singh had a long legal career and offered to his client excellent legal services and to his country, he made a sterling contribution when he acted as a High Court Judge. His demise is certainly a great loss to the legal profession”.