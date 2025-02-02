Man wanted over kidnapping of Annandale woman found under bed

At about 7 pm on Friday, ranks from the Timehri Police Station acted on information received and went to Lot 1 Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara, where a search was conducted for wanted fugitive Ronald Balgobin and he was found hiding under a bed.

Two other persons at the address were also arrested for the offence of harbouring a wanted person.

Police last week issued a bulletin for Balgobin, a 31-year-old taxi driver from Linden. He was wanted for questioning into the reported abduction of Basmattie ‘Penny’ Bassant, a 37-year-old housewife residing at Annandale, East Coast Demerara. The incident occurred on October 27, 2024, at approximately 10:00 hrs at Annandale, ECD.