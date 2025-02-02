Minister calls for urgent action against gender-based violence

-in the wake of brutal killing of three females

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud has called for urgent action to tackle gender-based violence in the wake of the brutal deaths of three females.

In a Facebook address, Persaud expressed deep sorrow for the families grieving their loved ones. “My heart, my prayers, my everything, goes out to the families who are experiencing tremendous pain and suffering,” she said. “Violence against women continues in our country, and we must not remain silent.”

The Ministry of Human Services has been working to create mechanisms to combat domestic and gender-based violence, she said. Among the initiatives is the 914 emergency hotline, a 24-hour service available in every region, allowing victims or concerned individuals to seek immediate intervention.