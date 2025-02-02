Motorcycle bandits target Berbice businessman

The police are investigating an armed robbery involving Ravindra Somai, also known as ‘Buxton’, a 31-year-old businessman from Corentyne, Berbice. The incident occurred around 7:15 pm on Friday at Somai’s residence.

The robbery was executed by two masked men who arrived on a black and red XR motorcycle, both armed with handguns. They demanded valuable items from Somai, making off with a total worth of approximately $1.43 million in cash and jewellery, including: $400,000 in cash, two gold chains valued at $800,000. one gold band worth $115,000 and one Samsung S22 Plus smartphone valued at $120,000

According to reports, the suspects approached the businessman’s tint shop, brandishing their weapons at both Somai and his employees. At the time, Somai was wearing the aforementioned jewellery. One of the robbers struck him on the head with a firearm and ordered him to relinquish his valuables, which he complied with promptly.

The suspects fled the scene on their motorcycle. Police are actively pursuing leads in the case as investigations continue.