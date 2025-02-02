Number portability to be available in Guyana shortly – PUC

The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) will be implementing number portability in Guyana which will take effect from February 10, with the official launch to be shared in a subsequent announcement, a PUC release announced yesterday.
It explained that number portability allows both fixed-line and mobile subscribers to switch their services to other service providers whilst retaining their existing phone numbers. “This transformative service is designed to foster competition in the telecommunications sector, offering consumers greater freedom to choose providers and marks a pivotal step in enhancing consumer choice and driving innovation in the telecommunications industry.”