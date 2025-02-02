Police probing fatal hit-and-run on Mocha Access Road

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred at around 8:51 pm on Friday, on Mocha Access Road, East Bank Demerara.

The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Patrick Singh, a resident of Lot 9 Providence, East Bank Demerara.

According to the police reports, Singh was either walking, standing, or lying on the southern side of the road when an unknown vehicle—whose make, model, colour, and driver, remain unidentified—struck him while travelling west. The driver failed to stop and fled the scene.

Emergency medical technicians responded and transported Singh to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is in the hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Investigators attended the scene at around 9:00 pm. but were unable to locate eyewitnesses or vehicle debris. A CCTV camera was observed nearby and efforts are underway to review its footage.