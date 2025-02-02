Rehabilitated pump station commissioned at Montrose

Areas on the East Coast of Demerara including Success, Mon Repos, Better Hope, Vryheid’s Lust, and Plaisance will now benefit from improved drainage and irrigation (D&I) services.

This follows the commissioning yesterday of a rehabilitated 200-cusec [a unit of flow equal to one cubic foot per second] pump valued some $226.7 million, at the Montrose Pump Station on the East Coast of Demerara, a Ministry of Agriculture release said.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha who commissioned the facility, stated that the pump station’s additional drainage capacity forms part of the government’s broader development agenda with over 3,549 acres of land, including 920 households and approximately 400 acres of residential area benefitting.