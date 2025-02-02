Sheriff Holdings says has no affiliation with Ed Ahmad

Sheriff Holdings yesterday said it has no business or affiliation with controversial US-based businessman Ed Ahmad.

In a terse statement appearing in today’s Sunday Stabroek as an advertisement, the company said that “any claims suggesting otherwise are false”.

Sheriff Holdings comprises a security service, hospitals and construction company among other interests.

The statement dissociating it from Ahmad came after questions were asked on Friday by Alliance For Change Leader Nigel Hughes about prime East Coast lands that were sold to Ahmad.