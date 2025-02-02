Stall fire put out at Stabroek Market

At approximately 8.33 pm on Friday, firefighters responded to a fire that was supposedly caused by a two-burner gas stove left unattended with contents in a pot, at Stall 22 D. Stelling View, Stabroek Market.

A release from the Guyana Fire Service said that the stall which measures 5 x 3 meters and is owned by Michael Hughes aged 74 of Lot 133 Friendship, East Coast Demerara, did not sustain any damage.

The fire was extinguished by passersby who turned off the gas bottle and disposed of the lit pot through a window that was left opened.

The Guyana Fire Service is once again appealing to the public to desist from leaving gas stoves unattended when in use, and to ensure all gas cylinders are turned off when not in use.