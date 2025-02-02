Two found guilty of murdering `Cheese Man’

After nearly five hours of deliberation on Friday, a High Court jury found both Akeem Morris, called ‘Dig Out’, and Roy Sandiford, guilty of the 2018 murder of cheese and sausage vendor, Troy Ramalho, known as ‘Cheese Man’.

The trial, which began on January 22 and concluded on January 31, ended with unanimous guilty verdicts for both accused. Sentencing is set for March 5.

Morris and Sandiford were convicted of murder in furtherance of a robbery, contrary to Section 100(1) (c)(i) of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.