DPP orders Trinidad Top Cop released without charges in weapons probe; investigations ongoing

(Trinidad Guardian) After spending close to three days in police custody and undergoing an unrelenting interrogation by junior officers, an emotional and visibly shaken Commissioner of Police (CoP) walked out of the St Clair Police Station a free woman last evening.

Offering a tremulous smile as she stood sandwiched between her legal team, Erla Harewood-Christopher clasped her hands and stood silently as the head of her legal team, Senior Counsel (SC) Pamela Elder addressed reporters.

Confirming no charges had been proffered against Harewood-Christopher and that this lack of evidence had led to her client’s eventual release around 5.30 pm, Elder said the top cop had endured the interrogation as a suspect.

Also released from custody around 4.15 pm yesterday after no charges were laid against him was the former director of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) Major Roger Best, who was arrested last Thursday.

The two were reportedly questioned in relation to the procurement of two high-powered sniper rifles for the SSA.

Admitting she had advised Harewood-Christopher against issuing a statement at this time, Elder referred to the debacle that began on January 30 and the subsequent events that followed, as “outrageous”.

Elder added, “The Commissioner of Police was questioned not as a person from whom the officers wanted information, but she was cautioned. “We all know, or we should know, that a caution is administered to a person against whom the officer has reasonable grounds to suspect the person has committed an offence.”

Confirming she had sat through the CoP’s interview along with her junior attorney Russell Warner, Elder criticised the process, “At the end of this interview, it was pellucidly clear that there was not one drop of evidence against the commissioner.”

And in an immediate challenge to those spearheading the investigation, Elder demanded, “The burning question which I would like answered is who is the senior officer that authorised the arrest of the Commissioner of Police on material that did not establish grounds to suspect.”

Claiming that “certain aspects of that interview were unfair to the commissioner,” Elder described it as odd that a “very junior officer” had been the one mandated to interrogate the top cop.

Saluting Harewood-Christopher for maintaining a stoic and calm demeanour throughout the ordeal, Elder urged, “I want to assure the nation that they should maintain faith in their CoP. She is a strong woman; maintain faith in that office holder.”

Elder also called on people to “maintain faith also in the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who was strong enough …”

Praising the DPP, Senior Counsel Roger Gaspard for his ability to discern the “lack of any evidence,” Elder said, “I am very glad and happy that he shows there is a true separation of powers existing in T&T.”

Turning back to what had prompted investigators to arrest Harewood-Christopher at her office on January 30, Elder questioned, “What was the basis for the arrest?”

She added, “This is what I keep asking. Why wasn’t she questioned without an arrest? I will put it in very simple words to tell the police officers, ‘Look, get away from here, release the commissioner.’”

Elder revealed, “During the questioning, she was told that the officers had evidence that she and other persons unlawfully procured the firearms and ammunition. And the question I asked of the officer is, who are the other persons?”

Indicating fairness dictated that her client be informed who she was jointly accused alongside, the SC said, “The response of that officer was that he would not divulge the names of the other persons.”

Elder again demanded to know, “Who orchestrated this?” She questioned, “Was it designed to humiliate the commissioner? Is there a hidden agenda somewhere there?”

Elder assured that these burning questions would be answered in due course and indicated that “as her attorney, I would advise her that this matter not rest here.”

Asked if Harewood-Christopher was considering taking legal action, Elder responded, “We have to sit and consider everything.”

As to whether or not the CoP would be returning to work as normal tomorrow, that remains undecided for now, as Elder said, “That would have to be discussed. We have to put pen to paper.”

Even though questions were posed to Harewood-Christopher as to her state of mind over the two days of interrogation by colleagues and peers she was supposed to be able to trust, the top cop smiled, inhaled, and blinked as Elder interjected, “Well, not only officers you thought you could trust, but officers that you believed had a certain degree of competencies. So as I said, it was traumatic for her, but she remained stoic throughout, and I commend her for that.”

Contacted for comment last night, the DPP said, “I advised the police today to do further investigations and revert to me.”

Numerous calls and messages to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Intelligence and Investigations Suzette Martin, went unanswered. Relatives of Harewood-Christopher gathered at her home to celebrate her return late into the night.

While Harewood-Christopher’s husband, Theldon Christopher, declined to speak with Guardian Media following her arrival home, a female relative said they had been praying for her safe return all along and they were “thanking God for his grace and mercy.”

TTPS: Commissioner released pending further enquiries

Meanwhile, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) last night stated that Harewood-Christopher and Best have been released pending further investigations.

“Today the team of investigators led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence and Investigations, Suzette Martin, met with the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Roger Gaspard, SC, who advised that both individuals be released at this time pending further enquiries,” a release stated. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses, the TTPS added.