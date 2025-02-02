Trinidad teen murdered one month after mom

(Trinidad Express) One month after his mother was murdered, a teenaged boy was shot and killed on Friday night.

Christopher Beharry, 16, the son of murder victim Sherryann Roett, was attacked in front of his home in Freeport.

A police report stated shortly after 4 p.m. Christopher was in a vehicle with his father on their street where they resided on Ramlal Trace in Chickland. The father heard an explosion and moments later noticed his son bleeding. The father drove to the Couva District Health Facility where Christopher was pronounced dead at 4.36 p.m.

Roett was found hanging from a tree in Carli Bay but a post-mortem examination found that she died of blunt force trauma.

The investigation into the death of Roett, of Freeport, is in the hands of homicide investigators.

Police said her body was found in a position that made it look like she may have died by suicide.

The post-mortem results on Roett found that she died as a result of shock, haemorrhage, and asphyxia as a result of polytrauma (multiple traumatic injuries), with multiple blunt force injuries to the head, face, both lower limbs, and left upper limb associated with compression of the neck.

No one has been detained for her killing.

Detectives said the motive for hers and her son’s killings are not yet known.