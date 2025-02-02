Trinidad Top Cop ordered released pending further probe

(Trinidad Guardian) Commissioner of Police, Erla Harewood-Christopher, who was arrested on Thursday, was expected to be released from custody yesterday.

Retired Major Roger Best was also expected to be released from police custody on Saturday. He was detained on Wednesday (January 30, 2025).

Guardian Media understands they will be released pending further investigations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Intelligence and Investigations, Suzette Martin, on Friday admitted that having to investigate Harewood-Christopher was not going down well within the T&T Police Service (TTPS).

Martin made the comment as she confirmed Harewood-Christopher was arrested and detained on Thursday in connection with the ongoing probe into how two high-powered rifles imported into the country ended up in the hands of Strategic Services Agency (SSA) agents.

When asked how it felt to be investigating such a high-ranking officer during a media briefing at the Police Administration Building, Port-of-Spain, yesterday, Martin said, “It is not a nice feeling.”