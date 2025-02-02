Antagonism and unity

Mudslinging season is upon us. In case we had any doubts about it there was Minister of Finance Ashni Singh, the government’s leading economic authority, sounding last week as if he had usurped General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo’s role in the PPP. In a more ordered democracy his close of Budget speech would have been an embarrassment both to the government and the nation, but then in the Guyana context no one seems to take Parliament any too seriously, least of all as a forum for reasoned debate.

It is not as if the opposition did themselves any credit either, since after their leader had given his standard peroration they promptly departed the Chamber before Dr Singh had even arrived at the podium. This allowed space for him to comment, not without justification, that for all their utterances about inclusion and consultation, they did not abide by these principles themselves. “We sat here and listened to you! You don’t even have the manners to sit here and listen to us. If you can’t respect the small rules, then small wonder that you are incapable of respecting the bigger things that matter,” he was quoted as saying.

For all the airy-fairy talk of unity, our politicians are incapable of heaving themselves over the hump of history, so there was the Finance Minister reminiscing yet again about the PNC’s performance in the 1980s and early 90s, not all of which was strictly accurate. It could be argued of course that given APNU+AFC’s behaviour following the election of 2020 they had invited this kind of onslaught, constituting evidence as it did that they had not changed.

The problem is, however, that if we are constantly arguing about what happened forty years ago before most of our population was born, we can never move forward. How long are we going to go on operating in a political framework which relates to the past and not the present?

Mr Jagdeo was in his usual form on Thursday castigating the opposition for budget speeches which he said were “delusional and dishonest.” He was reported by DPI as saying that their presentations were of such poor quality that he was not motivated to engage in parliamentary debates. This is par for the course for him, although he should remember that never mind the Budget, the government avoids debates with anyone even when it is required constitutionally, such as in the notorious case of the Chancellor and Chief Justice appointments. And for the most part it will simply not send Bills, no matter how important, to Select Committee.

Be all of that as it may, we will have to see whether when the National Assembly sits as the Committee of Supply there is some level of rational exchange, and the opposition does its homework with more assiduity than is often the case, and the government rises to relevant responses.

What the recent Budget debate reminds us, as if we needed reminding, is that 2025 is an election year, so inclusion, consultation and civilised exchanges are not on the agenda. Divisiveness will be the order of the day, because disparagement of the other side is traditionally what the ethnic constituencies want to hear on the campaign trail. Freedom House may believe it has bought off the opposition supporters, and while it may well increase its majority in the House it will probably find that the core opposition ethnic constituency will remain intact.

In an election year where calumniating the opposition is the preferred form of public address, the governing party might conceivably find itself in an incongruous position insofar as it needs unity with its opponents on one issue in particular, namely, Venezuela. Vilifying them and then asking for their help is a contradictory approach at the minimum. The government may have lulled itself into a state of complacency following Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s declared support for Guyana in the matter of the border controversy, but it should be remembered that President Trump could never be described as a predictable leader.

His representative, Mr Richard Grenell was in Caracas on Friday, and following his encounter with President Nicolás Maduro six Americans were released from jail. The Venezuelan press reported their head of state as being very upbeat about the talks, although he said they had no specific agenda. However, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez subsequently said in a statement that five matters were discussed: migration; the negative impact of economic sanctions against Venezuela; US citizens involved in crimes in national territory; the integrity of the Venezuelan political system; and the need to turn relations around. The agreements reached were due to be announced yesterday.

President Maduro’s own description of the meeting was that it was “frank, direct, open and positive”, and that some first agreements were reached which would open new issues “for the good of the two countries and our entire region.”

For his part President Trump was reported as saying: “We want to do something with Venezuela. I have been a great opponent of Maduro. They have treated us not so well, but most importantly, they have treated the Venezuelan people very badly.” He went on to say, “We will see what we can do to fix the situation in Venezuela,” and that he was very surprised that former President Joe Biden agreed to buy Venezuelan oil.

This of course is occurring in a context where the US oil company Chevron which has a licence in Venezuela is campaigning vigorously to keep it, and to continue to supply oil to America. How all of this will play out is impossible to predict, and Mr Maduro’s actions are no more foreseeable than those of his northern counterpart, particularly if the two of them do not come to a modus vivendi.

What this comes down to is that the government needs to work with the opposition on sensitising the nation and the outside world about our case. It is the one issue on which there needs to be genuine unity; it is our only insurance policy. In the end we cannot depend on outsiders to protect us if we do not present a united front on the matter. The government and opposition did agree about measures in relation to Venezuela at the end of 2023, so it is hardly impossible to achieve now.

This is one election year when the rhetoric on both sides needs to be moderated more than usual, so voters are not confused. Both sides could start in the Committee of Supply, where debates should sound more civil and professional, and less antagonistic and incompetent.